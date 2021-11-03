Chain of survival strong in Columbia

Pictured, from left, are Columbia EMS staff Colton Grote, April Thomason and Allie Rodriguez, Columbia Police Department officers Tyler McWhorter and Zack Hopkins, Tammy and Norm Taylor, Columbia emergency dispatcher Lauren Luke and CPD officer Michael Barnett during a Lifesaver Award recognition ceremony during the Columbia City Council meeting Monday night. Emergency personnel were recognized for their efforts in saving Norm’s life after he suffered a massive heart attack in April.

There were no weak links in the “chain of survival” earlier this year as the quick and capable response of Columbia emergency personnel saved the life of Norm Taylor.

Taylor was found unconscious at his workplace and experienced a major heart attack before and during transport to a St. Louis hospital on April 5.

Without flawless execution of protocol by Columbia emergency response personnel from the time the 911 call was received through transfer to hospital physicians, he might not be here today.

Taylor began the day like many others – at Sunderman’s Garage on Bottom Avenue, which he had owned and operated for years.

From there, details get a little hazy.

Norm’s wife Tammy Taylor, who is the production manager for the Republic-Times newspaper, was unclear about who called 911, but she said Norm remembered that friend Ian McCarty stopped by the garage that day to see if Norm needed help with anything.

Norm reported that he did not feel well and lost consciousness sometime after McCarty checked in.

Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon and Columbia EMS Chief Kim Laprecht filled in the details during Monday’s city council meeting, when all involved in this survival chain were presented a Lifesaver Award.

Donjon reported that upon dispatcher Lauren Luke receiving the call that Norm was found unresponsive, Columbia police officers Josh Bayer, Zack Hopkins, Michael Barnett and Tyler McWhorter responded to Sunderman’s Garage.

Donjon noted that Luke was “very calm” and advised the caller what to do until police arrived.

Within one minute of the 911 call, officers arrived at the scene and the chain of survival began once it was determined Norm was experiencing a cardiac event.

The critical links in the out-of-hospital chain are recognition of cardiac arrest and activation of the emergency response system, early cardiopulmonary resuscitation with an emphasis on chest compressions, rapid defibrillation and basic and advanced emergency medical services.

Officers connected an automated external defibrillator machine and immediately began administering CPR until Columbia EMS arrived – only four minutes and 14 seconds after the initial call had been received.

Allie Rodriguez was the lead paramedic on the scene, with April Thomason, Colton Grote and Patrick Lenz also on the response team.

EMS then continued field resuscitation while employing some newer technology.

Lamprecht said her crew was able to attach a video laryngoscope to monitor Norm’s airways and an automated CPR device in addition to beginning an IV while preparing for ambulance transport.

Norm was in very unstable condition and the EMS crew recognized that he was having a “very large heart attack” once the EKG began its monitoring. The hospital was notified and was able to prepare to accept a patient in severe cardiac distress.

When Norm arrived at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, doctors at the cardiac catheterization lab had all the information they needed for a seamless transition of care.

Norm was in the hospital for over a month but has since been released and was in attendance Monday night during the recognition of the team that saved his life.

Understandably emotional, Norm did not speak at the meeting, he did provide comment to the Republic-Times.

“There are no words to describe my gratitude toward the special people who saved my life. With their special training, knowledge and quickness they where able to give me more time to spend with my family. God Bless everyone that took part in this extraordinary lifesaving event,” Norm said.

His wife Tammy did address the emergency responders Monday night.

“I’ve thought about this all day, actually since April 5: What do you say to people that have saved your loved one’s life?” Tammy began. “Without you, Norm wouldn’t be standing here today.”

“I want the Columbia people to realize how lucky you are to have these people serving your community. You’re so very fortunate,” she continued.

“God bless you all,” Tammy said as she addressed the emergency response team.

“We’re very glad you’re here,” Lamprecht said to the Taylors, adding she is “very proud of all our crew members.”

Donjon echoed his own pride in the city emergency response team and thanked the Taylors for attending, noting that police and EMS often “deal with things that aren’t so pleasant, so it’s very nice to recognize when things go well.”