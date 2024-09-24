Police Blotter | 9-18-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 27

Timothy B. Warren, 46, of Granite City, was charged with theft, unlawful possession of a converted/stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property in connection with an Aug. 5 incident during which Warren allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a 2024 Dodge Ram from Enterprise Leasing at 107 AA Road.

Sept. 13

Emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:05 p.m. on Route 3 near Valmeyer Road. A utility line was downed in the crash, but responders indicated the wire was not energized. Injuries were believed to be minor.

Sept. 14

Janeen G. Salem, 43, of St. Peters, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 15

Sarah E. Politte, 42, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo., was arrested for an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

Illinois State Police

Sept. 15

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on I-255 eastbound just east of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. The Columbia Fire Department utilized its drone for an aerial search for one person that apparently left the scene following the crash. This subject was located about 3 a.m. in St. Louis County. A Mercedes-Benz sedan and a Buick Lucerne were both traveling east on I-255 when the Mercedes struck the rear of the Buick, causing both to catch on fire. Three people were transported with injuries to area hospitals, ISP said. Charged in connection with this crash was Brian J. Tuttle, 50, of Hillsboro, Mo., with DUI (combination of alcohol and drugs), failure to give notice of a crash, failure to give information or offer aid after a crash with injury, failure to reduce speed while approaching a disabled vehicle, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, false registration information, improper lane usage, no registration and failure to notify of an address change. A family member of two occupants in the Buick Lucerne told the Republic-Times that her relatives, ages 78 and 72, were traveling home from River City Casino when the Mercedes struck them from behind at a high rate of speed, causing the Buick to flip multiple times and catch on fire. One of the injured occupants remains hospitalized due to burns and smoke inhalation, the family member said, while the other occupant has since returned home.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 15

The Maeystown Fire Department assisted deputies in responding about 4:15 a.m. to the area of B Road and Outlet Road west of Maeystown after Monroe County Electric Cooperative reported one of its power poles to have been struck. MCEC estimated the crash may have occurred about 1:30 a.m., as that’s when the power outage occurred. Police said a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by William E. Jenkens, 72, of East St. Louis, was traveling north on B Road when it left the roadway to the left, continued into a soybean field and struck a utility pole approximately 100 yards from the roadway. Jenkens was transported by Monroe County EMS ambulance to Belleville Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 14

Kimberly D. Denning, 62, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and resisting arrest for allegedly struggling with a WPD officer while being handcuffed, resulting in two scratches to the officer’s left cheek.