Police Blotter | 9-11-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 28

Amber S. Fort, 42, of Springfield, was charged with theft for allegedly stealing $319 from Columbia Burger King on June 16.

Aug. 30

Maria R. Barton, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI at 10:42 p.m. on North Main Street at North Kunz Street. Barton was also cited for improper use of turn signal.

Sept. 1

Andrea A. Wagner, 34, of Fairview Heights, was arrested for DUI at 1:22 a.m. on Route 3 at I-255. Wagner was also cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper use of turn signal.

Sept. 3

Scott D. Labaume, 43, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 100 block of Clearwater Court.

Sept. 4

Kevin J. Hicks, 34, of Columbia, was arrested for no insurance and failure to notify of damage to an unattended vehicle in the 800 block of Centerville Road.

MEGSI

Sept. 9

Aaron L. Morris, 44, of O’Fallon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Millstadt Police

Aug. 28

Jordan M. Place, 26, of Belleville, was apprehended on a bench warrant for theft following a June incident at Spike’s Public House, 2 East Washington.

Sept. 2

At 10:13 p.m., Kevin R. Williamson, 53, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI and speeding in the 7100 block of State Route 163.

Sept. 8

Shortly after 12:20 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at West Laurel Street and South Jefferson Street after a 911 call of a reckless driver. With assistance from a Smithton K-9 officer, Dawn M. Simmons, 47, of Millstadt, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 9

At 7:10 p.m., Destinee N. West, 22, of Belleville, was arrested on multiple traffic warrants and cited for operation of vehicle suspended for non-insurance and no insurance in the first block of West Laurel Street.

Police took a report of a damaged foul pole at Tuffy Mueth Field. It is believed the damage occurred sometime prior to Aug. 23. Anyone with information should contact the police department.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 28

Kurt A. Grahlherr, 42, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated battery (public way), criminal damage to property and reckless driving following an incident during which he allegedly struck the rear end of a male victim on Floraville Road in Waterloo. Grahlherr also allegedly damaged a separate vehicle of the same victim.

Jevon J. Jones, 33, of Florissant, Mo., was charged for unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun containing 10 rounds of ammunition as well as a 12 gauge shotgun shell. Jones was also charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (10-30 grams).

Aug. 30

Miles R. Harris, 40, of Columbia, was arrested for a St. Clair County traffic warrant on Route 3 at West Sand Bank Road in Columbia.

Christopher A. Shelton, 33, of Renault, was arrested for a Monroe County warrant in the 2000 block of Main Street in Renault.

Angela L. Jones, 27, of Renault, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of Main Street in Renault.

Sept. 2

Michael G. Hoverson, 37, of East Carondelet, was arrested on I-255 on a St. Clair County warrant for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest.

Sept. 5

The Columbia Fire Department assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia EMS in responding shortly after 8:20 p.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle that struck a deer in the roadway in the 11000 block of Bluff Road near Bottom Road. A 2009 Harley-Davidson driven by Louis J. Vanderpluym, 64, of Godfrey, was traveling north on Bluff Road when the collision occurred. Vanderpluym sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Sept. 7

Lawanda N. Brown, 33, of Sparta, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at Kolmer Avenue in Waterloo.

Valmeyer Police

Sept. 3

Jacob A. Romey, 36, of Columbia, was charged with battery (bodily harm) for allegedly shoving the face of a male victim into a car door in the 1100 block of Moredock Lake Drive

Waterloo Police

Sept. 2

Jason E. Prange, 43, of Waterloo, was charged with battery (bodily harm).