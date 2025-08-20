Police Blotter | 8-13-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 10

Nicholas M. Spangler, 35, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. for DUI, disregarding a stop sign and improper lane usage in the 200 block of Micah’s Way.

Aug. 11

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding about 1:45 a.m. to an RV on fire in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of East Crestview Drive at North Briegel Street. The RV was fully engulfed upon arrival. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within a short period of time.

Illinois State Police

Aug. 10

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a four-vehicle crash with injuries on I-255 westbound near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. The crash occurred shortly after a thunderstorm arrived in the area and with traffic on I-255 westbound already slowed due to road work being conducted throughout the day just across the river in South St. Louis County. One of the vehicles came to rest in the grassy median. The vehicles involved were a black Toyota, black Kia, white Tesla and silver Mazda. Two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. Multiple lanes of I-255 were closed for the investigation before reopening.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 6

An investigation is underway following a police pursuit that started about 10 p.m. on I-255 in Columbia. The initial report indicates a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Hyundai, after which it sped away westbound on I-255 toward the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and continued into Missouri, exiting on Telegraph Road in St. Louis County. The pursuit continued on I-55 northbound and then I-44 eastbound, where it was terminated. This vehicle was eventually located and towed, with several individuals being interviewed as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Aug. 11

Anita M. Custer, 63, of East St. Louis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Cory A. Keck, 33, of Hecker, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine) in connection with a Jan. 22 incident.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 4:10 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage on Route 3 at Hanover Road just north of Waterloo. Traffic on Route 3 southbound was backed up as a result of the crash, which involved a small silver sedan and black SUV. Monroe County EMS transported one person to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as “minor.”

Waterloo Police

Aug. 6

William G. Flanders, 33, of East Carondelet, was charged with burglary following an incident that occurred July 26 at VaporWize, 742 N. Market Street.

Aug. 11

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and North Market Street. The vehicles involved were a blue pickup truck and red Jeep. There was no immediate word on the extent of possible injuries.