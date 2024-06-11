Police Blotter | 6-5-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 2

Neal P. Szewczyk, 32, of Swansea, was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. for DUI, leaving the scene and no insurance at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 27

A single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on Bluff Road near Harris Road in Valmeyer. A 2005 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old female was traveling north on Bluff Road just north of Harris Road when the tires began to pull toward the ditch on the east side of Bluff Road. The Jeep left the roadway on the east side of Bluff Road, traveling through a ditch and into a cut corn field approximately 40 yards, rolling before coming to rest on the driver’s side door facing south. The driver sustained minor injuries and was evaluated by Monroe County EMS but declined medical transport from the scene.

May 28

Christopher M. Norris, 28, of St. Peters, Mo., was arrested on a Pike County warrant and for driving while license revoked on Route 3 at GG Road.

May 31

Michael J. Knaup, 23, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant (violating pre-trial release) at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive, Columbia.

June 2

Donald L. Snowdon, 48, of Murphysboro, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant (Metro Link) in the 8600 block of Route 3 in Waterloo.

June 3

The Columbia Fire Department assisted deputies in responding shortly before 5 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 8800 block of Gall Road north of Hanover Road. Initial reports indicated the vehicle slid on loose rock. The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle and injuries were believed minor.