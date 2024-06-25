Police Blotter | 6-19-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 12

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road in Columbia. A 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Allyse Broske, 20, of Columbia, drove through a red light at the intersection while traveling southbound, colliding with a Penske box truck driven by Charles Johnson, 32, of St. Louis, which was turning left from Valmeyer Road onto northbound Route 3. Broske was transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries. She was cited for her role in the crash.

Benjamin M. Probst, 36, of Florissant, Mo., was arrested on multiple St. Clair County warrants on Route 3 at Hill Castle Lane.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 12

The Waterloo police and fire departments assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS in responding at 2 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rogers Street and Country Club Lane. A white Chevrolet pickup truck sustained heavy front end damage and came to rest in the intersection. A black Chevrolet pickup also had a damaged front end and hood and came to rest in a nearby field. The driver of a 1994 Chevy Silverado, Brent N. Reinhardt, 70, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Country Club Lane and disobeyed the stop sign at Rogers Street. A newer Chevy Silverado driven by Jerry Brooks, 54, of Waterloo, was attempting to turn left onto Country Club Lane when it was struck in the front. Both parties were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South via Monroe County EMS.

June 15

Deputies assisted the Valmeyer Fire Department in responding about 12:10 p.m. to a baler machine on fire in the area of Levee Road and Merrimac Road just west of Fountain. The fire was located near the pumping station for the levee. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Waterloo Police

June 14

Tala B. Doughty, 21, of Granite City, was charged with DUI (THC in system within two hours of driving) in connection with a Feb. 10 traffic stop on North Main Street at East Mill Street.

June 16

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department and City of Waterloo utilities personnel in responding shortly after 9:45 a.m. to the smell of gas with a possible gas leak at an apartment in the 200 block of North Market Street. All occupants safely evacuated from the building. The fire department was released from the scene by city utilities by 10:10 a.m., but returned later in the day to re-evaluate the situation.