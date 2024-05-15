Police Blotter | 5-8-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 4

Kristopher A. Marchbanks, 35, of Millstadt, was arrested for a warrant on Route 158.

May 7

Police assisted Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS personnel at 5:10 p.m. for a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the 500 block of D Road. The driver of the motorcycle a 19-year-old male was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of broken bones and other unspecified injuries.

Millstadt Police

May 4

Shortly after 8 p.m., Andrea L. Casper, 41, of Bland, Mo., was arrested in the Millstadt VFW parking lot, 200 Veterans Drive, on a Randolph County warrant for violating pre-trial release conditions by failing to appear in court on a domestic battery charge. This was a result of an incident that occurred at an address on Saxtown Road.

At 9:45 p.m., police were called to Millstadt Village Park for a report of a subject who had damaged a tree. Upon investigating, it was discovered the tree was on the property of Millstadt Primary Center, 105 W. Parkview, and was property of the school district. Klayton M. Skaer, 26, of Millstadt, was charged with criminal damage to government supported property.

May 6

Shortly before 2:45 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of West Harrison Street for a solicitor complaint. Two subjects soliciting for a power company were located. Neither of them had village soliciting permits. One of the subjects was previously warned not to solicit, Jake D. Robinson, 19, of Granite City, and Hunter K. Dickey, 29, of Nashville, Tenn., were both cited for unwanted soliciting.

Missouri Highway Patrol

May 5

A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Barbara D. Mertz Unger, 70, of Troy, Mo., was traveling west on Route 61 at Route KK north of Troy, Mo., at about 12:50 p.m. and failed to yield, colliding with a southbound 2013 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Dawn M. Huntley, 54, of Waterloo. Huntley and Mertz Unger were both transported by EMS to SSM Health St. Joseph West Hospital for treatment of injuries classified as serious on the crash report.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 30

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 11:40 a.m. to a single-car crash on Route 3 at LL Road just north of Red Bud. A 2022 Hyundai Elantra driven by Judith Caves, 72, of Chester, was traveling south on Route 3 north of LL Road when the driver said she became dizzy and the vehicle veered off the road to the left. The car came to rest in a ditch. Caves was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County by ambulance. Two passengers in the vehicle, ages 11 and 4, were evaluated by EMS at the scene but did not require medical transport.

May 5

Christopher D. Asher, 35, of Hillsboro, Mo., was charged with leaving the scene and expired registration following an incident in the 4100 block of Bluff Road near Fults.

May 7

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 5 p.m. a two-vehicle head-on crash in the area of 2550 Trout Camp Road west of Waterloo. Injuries were believed to be minor, but three child occupants of one car were evaluated on scene by Monroe County EMS. They were later taken to a hospital by a family member.

Waterloo Police

April 30

Mason A. Jones, 32, of Waterloo, was charged with felony DUI (third offense) during a traffic stop on Route 3 at Southview Drive. Jones was also charged with driving while license revoked.

May 1

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a reported lightning strike to a residence in the 1200 block of Remington Road off Country Club Lane. The 911 caller said the home lost power following the strike and there was a smell of smoke inside. All three occupants of the structure exited safely as a precaution. The Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS all responded to the scene, as did a City of Waterloo utility crew. Waterloo Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said it appeared lightning struck somewhere behind the house, resulting in a few blown electrical breakers, an outside light and an interior outlet. The strike resulted in the melting of a few spots on the soffit of the residence. “No fire or smoke when we arrived but we did have city utilities pull the meter to be on the safe side until they got an electrician out there,” Lloyd said.

Steven M. Gulley, 38, of Waterloo, was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a female family member under the age of 18. Court records allege Gulley exposed himself to and inappropriately touched the victim in April 2023 and forced the victim to touch him inappropriately in August 2023.

Curtis P. Lambert, 33, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13 causing great bodily harm. Court records allege on April 6 Lambert struck the victim with a wooden spoon on bare skin and the face.