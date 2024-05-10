Police Blotter | 5-1-24

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 19

Stephen T. Gilmore, 58, of O’Fallon, was arrested for felony driving while license suspended (DUI-second offense), illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance and expired registration on I-255 northbound at milepost 7.2.

April 29

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS in responding at 11:55 a.m. to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Ghent Road and Palmer Road in Columbia. Injuries were believed to be minor in nature.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 24

Tony A.E. Webb, 42, of Belleville, was charged with defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test following an incident at the Monroe County Courthouse, 100 S. Main Street, Waterloo.

April 30

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS in responding shortly before 11:40 a.m. to a single-car crash on Route 3 at LL Road. The vehicle involved was a black sedan that came to rest in a ditch on the side of the roadway. One person was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Deputies assisted the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS in responding to a property in the 3100 block of Steppig Road near D Road about 6:45 p.m. after a man in his 70s had the tractor he was operating overturn onto him near a pond. The man was freed from the tractor and transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Valmeyer Police

April 24

Police assisted the Valmeyer Fire Department in responding about 2:25 p.m. to the report of a gas line struck in the 200 block of East Harrisonville Drive. Ameren was requested to respond to the incident.

Waterloo Police

April 26

Wilson Armando Maldonado Ramires, 37, of St. Louis, was arrested for illegal transportation of alcohol, driving without a license, no insurance and suspended registration on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue.

April 29

Emily N. Jackson, 29, of Waterloo, was charged with felony aggravated battery (victim over 60 years of age) after allegedly hitting a female in the face with a soda can.

A 17-year-old male from Columbia was charged with DUI at 2:29 a.m. in the 1000 block of Route 3. He was also charged with possession of cannabis (driver), illegal transportation of alcohol, driving during a restricted time on a graduated driver’s license and expired registration.

Kayla M. Schneider, 29, of St. Peters, Mo., was arrested for DUI at 5:45 a.m. on Plaza Drive at Route 3.