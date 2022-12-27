Police Blotter | 12-21-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 10 – Alec M. Venhaus, 20, of Columbia, was arrested about 7:45 p.m. for possession of fraudulent ID, unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), one headlight, speeding and no insurance on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Dec. 14 – Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS and Columbia police responded shortly before 7:50 a.m. to a natural gas line that was struck during construction at the rear of the former Immaculate Conception School building in the 300 block of South Metter Street. An official on scene reported a short time later that the situation was contained to that general area and there was no need for neighboring residences to evacuate. Ameren was dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Dec. 15 – Rasheed J. Taylor, 25, of East St. Louis, was arrested for domestic battery and child endangerment on I-255 southbound.

Dec. 16 – Heather D. Moll, 37, of St. Mary, Mo., was arrested about 2:15 a.m. for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and illegal lane usage on Quarry Road at Palmer Creek Drive.

Dec. 16 – Jamal W.W. Hutchinson Sr., 37, of Belleville, was arrested for domestic battery at 2611 Columbia Lakes Drive.

Dec. 16 – Debra Hoskins, 60, of Waterloo, Mary Hoskins, 63, of Waterloo, and Darryl O. Davis, 61, of Cahokia Heights, were all arrested about 2:15 a.m. on Route 3 at Hill Top Road for possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a 1999 Mercury, had been reported stolen earlier this month in Cahokia Heights. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Metro East Auto Theft Task Force assisted in this case.

Dec. 18 – Madelynn G. Rachels, 21, of Columbia, was arrested about 1:45 a.m. for domestic battery in the 600 block of Bridgeview Drive.

Dec. 18 – The death of a person discovered with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Gall Road is under investigation. An Illinois State Police crime scene services unit responded to the scene along with an official from the Monroe County coroner’s office. Columbia police said no foul play is suspected in this case. A 40-year-old white male was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a maroon 2011 Nissan Maxima in the driveway of the property.

Millstadt Police

Dec. 17 – At 7:34 a.m., Shawn R. Kitterman, 52, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop at North Main Street at Gooding Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 14 – An injury crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Bluff Road near Fountain Road. A 2014 Chevy Equinox driven by Dwaine C. McDonald, 42, of Valmeyer, was traveling north on Bluff Road when he attempted to avoid striking a deer and went off the road where it curves at Fountain Road. The vehicle struck a road sign and went down the embankment. McDonald was treated by Monroe County EMS and transported to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County.

Dec. 17 – At about 11:20 p.m. on Bluff Road near Ziebold Road in Valmeyer, a 2004 Mercury Sable driven by Tyler J. Jones, 27, of Waterloo, swerved to miss a deer while traveling south, lost control and crossed the center line, continuing into the northbound ditch and rolling over in the woods. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 18 – Dale E. Gummersheimer, 59, of Red Bud, was arrested about 9:15 p.m. for domestic battery in the 1500 block of Hill Top Road.

Dec. 18 – Dustin C. Michels, 39, of Red Bud, was charged with 11 counts of possession of a weapon by a felon (9 mm, .38 caliber and two .22 caliber handguns, two 12 gauge and two 20 gauge shotguns, a .22 caliber rifle and a .223 caliber AR-15 rifle), possession of a firearm with revoked FOID and possession of a firearm without FOID shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ames Road.

Dec. 19 – Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Bluff Road north of Limestone Lane near Valmeyer. The driver of the vehicle told 911 she swerved to avoid striking a deer and went off the roadway, striking a speed limit sign. She reported chest pain as a result of colliding with the steering wheel.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Dec. 15 – The Columbia Fire Department responded to what was called in as a possible barn fire at 1637 Mule Road in rural St. Clair County shortly before 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a 15-by-20-foot chicken coop that had already burned to the ground. A dozen chickens died in the blaze, a fire official said. After reviewing surveillance video footage from overnight, the homeowners were able to determine that the fire had started about 1 a.m., unbeknownst to them.

Dec. 16 – The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS responded along with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department about 2 p.m. for a vehicle crash in the area of Imbs Station Road at Cement Hollow Road in rural St. Clair County. The vehicle was on its side in a wooded area. The male driver of the vehicle was treated by EMS personnel on scene but refused medical transport. A Columbia EMS ambulance gave the man a ride to his home, which was located nearby.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 16 – Alexandria M. Nations, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. for DUI and unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) at McDonald’s, 176 Marketplace Drive.

Dec. 20 – Wayne J. Faust, 68, of Columbia, was arrested for no insurance, no seat belt and illegal transportation of alcohol on North Rogers Street at Covington Drive.