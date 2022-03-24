Phyllis V. Story | Obituary

Phyllis V. Story, 89, of Columbia, died March 23, 2022, at Oak Hill care center, Waterloo. She was born Oct. 20, 1932, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late William and Alma (nee Hoehn) Weinhold. She was married to the late Paul B. Story. They were married June 23, 1956, in St. Louis. He had passed away July 18, 2005.

Phyllis was a devout Christian who often told her kids, “God helps those who help themselves.” She enjoyed many years of traveling the U.S. with her husband and their Navy friends. Gardening, reading, cooking, and playing games with family and friends were things she enjoyed doing. She grew up with three brothers, had two sons, and two grandsons. Putting up with boys was certainly a talent of hers and she loved them all immensely. Her easy-going calm attitude made her a patient, loving grandmother.

Surviving are her sons, Kevin Story of Brentwood, Mo., and Craig (Corinne) Story of Columbia; grandchildren Hogan and Byron Story; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers Wilbert, Glenn and Raymond Weinhold.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon March 28 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.