Patricia A. Schmidt | Obituary

Patricia A. Schmidt (nee Zaraza), 74, of Waterloo, died March 23, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born June 12, 1947, in St. Louis.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Floraville.

She is survived by her husband Fred Schmidt; children David Schimdt and Kristina (Kevin) Juelfs; grandchildren Garrick Schmidt and Samantha and Addyson Juelfs; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents Joseph A. and Arlene (nee Hartley) Zaraza and sister Virginia (Steve) Luckett.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 24 and 11 a.m. until time of service March 25 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. March 25 at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.