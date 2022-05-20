Pedestrian struck by party bus early Friday morning

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning to the 5700 block of Goeddeltown Road in rural Waterloo after a person was struck by a vehicle.

Initial reports from the MCSD state a party bus was unloading at a location on Goeddeltown Road. Once all passengers exited the vehicle, one person who was standing behind the bus while it was backing up was struck and then dragged an unspecified distance.

This individual was transported to a St. Louis hospital with unspecified injuries.

Check back for more details as they become available.