Car crashes into Millstadt tavern

Pictured is the aftermath of and early Friday morning crash that damaged Ott’s Tavern in Millstadt.

Business goes on at Ott’s Tavern in Millstadt despite damage caused when a car crashed through the front of the 150-year-old building early Friday morning.

“It’s not a new drive-through window,” Ott’s posted on its Facebook page following the incident, which took place during the early morning hours after the establishment had closed.

Still, Ott’s said it was open for lunch and dinner on Friday. The tavern is located at 20 E. Washington Street in Millstadt.

The owner of the business, Terry Davinroy, said the driver of the car was not seriously injured.

Responding agencies to the incident included Millstadt police, fire and EMS.