The Hecker, Red Bud and Waterloo fire departments responded about 8:45 p.m. Thursday to a barn fire due to a lightning strike at 6658 Goeddeltown Road just west of Hecker.

Flames were seen shooting from the structure, and an explosion took out one of the walls. Initial reports are there were no implements inside the structure at the time of the fire.

This incident came after several reports of downed trees and power poles in the Hecker area and in Monroe County due to a severe storm.