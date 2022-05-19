Severe storm rolls through Monroe County

Pictured is a house in Waterloo damaged by part of a tree that fell during Thursday’s high winds.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, and high winds caused damaged in several locations in and around Monroe County shortly thereafter. Damage reports began coming in around 5:30 p.m.

The hardest-hit area was Hecker, where Monroe County Emergency Management Agency personnel said there was possible evidence of a small rotation on Route 156 approaching that village from the west.

Route 156 at L Road was closed as crews worked to secure and repair four utility poles that had been blown down along with electrical lines.

Also on Route 156, a roof was removed from a shed by the high winds.

There was also a report of a tree in the road at West Monroe Street in Hecker. A report of damage to a building caused by a vehicle at South Williams Street near the Hecker fire station was reported. It was unclear whether the accident was caused by the storm.

In Waterloo, a tree landed on a front porch at a residence in the 400 block of South Market Street.

A large downed tree was reported on a house near Chalfin Bridge. The occupants were uninjured, per a fire official.

There were also reports of a tree and possibly a power line down at Mill and Franklin streets in Maeystown.

In Renault, a power line was down in the 2000 block of Main Street.

There was a report of a large tree down between G Road and Bluff Road on Kaskaskia Road. A downed tree was also reported near LL and J roads.

Several tornado warnings had been issued just to the north and northwest of Monroe County shortly before 5 p.m.

Check back for more storm information from Thursday as it becomes available.