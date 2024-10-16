New softball coach at Gibault

Scott Woodsmall- October 16, 2024
Maggie Bollone

Gibault Catholic High School recently announced that one of its graduates will take over as head softball coach for the 2025 season. 

Maggie Bollone, a 1999 Gibault grad, was named to the position earlier this fall. 

A four-year starter on the softball team while at Gibault, Bollone went on to play collegiately at Southwestern Illinois College and then at McKendree University. 

She has two sons currently attending Gibault, both of which play on the soccer team.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Scott Woodsmall

Big wins for Bulldogs, Eagles

October 16, 2024

Volleyballers go pink for the cause

October 16, 2024

Postseason push begins

October 16, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web