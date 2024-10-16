New softball coach at Gibault

Maggie Bollone

Gibault Catholic High School recently announced that one of its graduates will take over as head softball coach for the 2025 season.

Maggie Bollone, a 1999 Gibault grad, was named to the position earlier this fall.

A four-year starter on the softball team while at Gibault, Bollone went on to play collegiately at Southwestern Illinois College and then at McKendree University.

She has two sons currently attending Gibault, both of which play on the soccer team.