WHS girls tennis causing a racket

Pictured is Waterloo junior Ella Brown during a recent home tennis match.

The Waterloo High School girls tennis team picked up a few recent wins to continue what has been a successful fall season thus far.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo posted a 9-0 victory over cross-town rival Gibault.

Match winners for the Bulldogs were singles players Kamryn Zavorka, Zoey Jones, Kayleigh Luter, Marie Starek, Kate Stierwalt and Kamryn Barnes, in addition to the doubles pairings of Ella Brown-Lucy Baldwin, Claire Schmeig-Morgan Hamilton, and Ava Hemmer-Lily Starek.

Last Monday, it was a narrow 5-4 win for Waterloo over Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest.

Singles winners for Waterloo were Schmeig, Jones, Hemmer and Lily Starek. The doubles pairing of Schmeig-Hamilton also won.

On Oct. 3, Waterloo downed Collinsville by the score of 7-2.