WJHS baseball ends season

Republic-Times- October 16, 2024

The Waterloo Junior High School baseball team ended its season at the state tournament last week. 

Following a 10-8 loss to Salem Franklin Park Middle School last Tuesday at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L tournament in Centralia, the Bulldogs dropped a 13-0 contest to DuQuoin Middle School in the third place game on Thursday. 

WJHS opened state tourney play with a 13-3 victory over Carterville on Oct. 5. 

At the SIJHSAA Class M state tourney in Pinckneyville, Smithton Middle School won first place on Thursday. 

