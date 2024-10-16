WJHS baseball ends season

The Waterloo Junior High School baseball team ended its season at the state tournament last week.

Following a 10-8 loss to Salem Franklin Park Middle School last Tuesday at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L tournament in Centralia, the Bulldogs dropped a 13-0 contest to DuQuoin Middle School in the third place game on Thursday.

WJHS opened state tourney play with a 13-3 victory over Carterville on Oct. 5.

At the SIJHSAA Class M state tourney in Pinckneyville, Smithton Middle School won first place on Thursday.