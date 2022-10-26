New hiking trail opens Sunday

Pictured is one of many scenic views at the Storment Hauss Nature Preserve west of Red Bud. A hiking trail at this nature preserve officially opens to the public this Sunday.

Clifftop announced that its Storment Hauss Nature Preserve hiking trail will open to the public this Sunday, Oct. 30.

Clifftop acquired the 84-acre nature preserve at 3326 Reed Road in rural southeastern Monroe County from the estate of the late David Storment in October 2020. This acquisition was made possible through a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.

Clifftop, a local non-profit conservation organization, acquired the site to preserve and protect the diverse landscapes, high quality native plant communities and associated wildlife species for scientific and educational purposes and future generations to enjoy.

Since this acquisition, Clifftop has been busy removing exotic invasive plant species and developing a preserve management plan in collaboration with the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission.

Clifftop has also designed and developed a small public access parking lot, trailhead kiosk and one mile long self-guiding interpretive nature trail loop with trail guide brochure for public education and enjoyment.

The nature preserve features 64 acres of high quality mature upland oak-hickory forest. The entire site is founded on sandstone geology with several rocky, intermittent streams that have carved dry ridges and moist ravines, small sandstone canyons with cliffs and waterfalls by water flowing over the landscape for thousands of years.

Over 200 species of native plants, 60 species of birds, 40 species of amphibians and reptiles and approximately 30 species of mammals are known to inhabit this preserve.

The nature trail starts and ends at the trailhead kiosk adjacent to the parking lot. Hikers can pick up a trail guide brochure at the trailhead kiosk.

The trail is rated as moderately difficult, Clifftop says, due to its primitive natural tread surface and alignment that traverses ridges, ravines and five small rocky stream crossings.

The trail takes the hiker through some of the most scenic parts of the preserve. Nine interpretive sites are identified along the trail and addressed in corresponding numbered descriptions in the trail guide brochure. Clifftop said these sites are intended to help visitors understand and appreciate some of the most unique and interesting features of the preserve.

Clifftop stressed that as an Illinois nature preserve, all natural features are protected by law.

When hiking the trail, hikers are urged to stay on the designated trail. Do not hike in the creeks and canyons, as this will damage their fragile ecosystems.

Dogs are allowed on leash only and all waste must be collected and removed from the preserve.

The preserve is open from dawn to dusk daily, year round, unless posted for temporary closure.