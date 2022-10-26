Columbia alderman resigns

Mark Roessler

City of Columbia Ward II Alderman Mark Roessler announced his resignation from office Thursday, effective immediately.

“I was elected to the city council in 2009, and then re-elected three additional times. As there has been some interest in the seat up for election next April, I feel the time is right to allow someone else the honor of serving the residents of Ward II,” Roessler said. “I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and traveling.”

During his time as alderman, Roessler served on a number of council committees, most recently as chairman of the city’s finance committee.

“His financial acumen served the city and its residents remarkably well by driving fiscal responsibility throughout the organization,” Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm wrote in an email announcing Roessler’s resignation. “His knowledge of the history of Columbia will certainly be missed,”

Roessler will be recognized for his service at the Nov. 7 Columbia City Council meeting.

As the vacancy has been created with at least 28 months remaining in the term, and with at least 130 days before the next municipal election, per state statute, the remaining “unexpired” term of office will appear on the April 4, 2023, municipal election ballot.

Columbia Mayor Bob Hill, pending council approval, has 60 days from the resignation date to appoint Roessler’s replacement.