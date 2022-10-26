Dirt bike stolen in burglary near Fults

Pictured is the dirt bike that was stolen earlier this week from a shed near Fults.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary earlier this week to a shed near Fults.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3600 block of Maeystown Road after property owners said a red 2002 Honda XR100 dirt bike with a black fender had been stolen from a shed.

The burglary occurred in the late night hours of Oct. 24 to early morning hours of Oct. 25, police said.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating the stolen dirt bike or who was involved in stealing it should contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651.