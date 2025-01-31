Nathan C. R. Frischkorn | Obituary

Nathan C. Robert Frischkorn, 39, of Waterloo, died Jan. 30, 2025, in Red Bud. He was born Oct. 3, 1985, in St. Louis.

His passion was spending time with his children. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and being outdoors. He enjoyed deer hunting. He never met a stranger.

He is survived by his children Hadley “Sis” and Brody “Bubs” Frischkorn; mother Tracey Bender-Fahey (Joe Fahey); father Robert Frischkorn (Susan Bangle); grandmother Patricia Bender; step-grandmother Mary Ann Fahey; aunts; uncles; cousins; and brothers Dustin and the Gang.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Delmar and Grace Frischkorn; maternal grandfather Jay Bender; and step-grandfather Clarence Fahey Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions for his children Hadley and Brody through First National Bank of Waterloo.