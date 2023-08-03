Nanna | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- August 3, 2023

The adoption fee for adult cats, seven months and older, is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.

Nanna, a seven-year-old tabby girl, is the kitty you’ve been searching for! The perfect combination of affectionate and independent, you’ll instantly fall for Nanna’s sweet face and lovable personality. Adopt Nanna and find the love of your life!

