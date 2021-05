A Prairie du Rocher man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck on Bluff Road in Randolph County shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

The Prairie du Rocher Fire Department joined emergency personnel in responding to the crash, which occurred on Bluff Road in Modoc.

The Randolph County Coroner’s Office said the motorcyclist, Johnathan D. Offermann, 27, of Prairie du Rocher, was pronounced deceased at 7:36 p.m.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.