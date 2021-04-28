Vaccine demand drops off

Monroe County offered first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines Monday and Tuesday, and Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said it appears the worrying trend of decreased vaccine demand is continuing.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” he said of demand. “It’s obviously dropped off a whole lot, but we still do have some coming in for first doses.”

Wagner said a “significant number” of local residents still show up for first doses, and his department will continue to have clinics as long as that continues, but progress in protecting Monroe County’s population against COVID-19 has slowed.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports Monroe County has administered 26,218 doses of COVID vaccines. There are 12,423 people fully vaccinated here – meaning 36.18 percent of the county has received both shots.

The health department held a first-dose clinic Monday afternoon at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, offering both two-shot vaccines.

“It was really busy yesterday with a lot of second doses and some people coming in for first doses,” Wagner said Tuesday. “It went well.”

Nevertheless, the county had about 60 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine leftover from a clinic last week, so a small clinic at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park in Columbia took place Tuesday.

“We’re trying not to waste anything, and since it’s time-sensitive, we wanted to go to a place where we could get 60 people through pretty quickly,” Wagner explained. “We’re also using it kind of as a trial. If we have a ton of people come out to try to get these 60 doses, then we’ll try to set up a mass vaccination here at the park if there’s a big need up here.”

Wagner said he was not sure if there was low turnout from Columbia residents at the clinics at the fairgrounds.

If a clinic does take place in Columbia, it would be in about two weeks.

“It would take a lot of logistics, but we can do it,” Wagner noted. “It just takes a lot of planning.”

Monroe County will have some more vaccine supply next week, but Wagner said he does not know if that will help. The county will have more doses at its disposal after the Centers for Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The distribution of that vaccine was temporarily halted after six women out of the more than 6.8 million United States residents who got the vaccine had a rare and severe type of blood clot combined with low blood platelet levels.

The CDC and FDA review found a total of 15 cases of that adverse reaction, all between women ages 18-59, but the agencies still said they had “confidence that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.”

The agencies also ruled that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks, noting the chance of having the blood clots is “very low.”

Wagner said Monroe County has about 150 doses of the Johnson & Johnson left from when distribution was paused. The plan is to offer that shot beginning at a large first-dose Moderna clinic planned for sometime next week.

Individuals who want the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine can request it, and volunteers will direct those administering the vaccine to use it for that person.

“I have no idea what the public opinion is going to be on J&J from here on out,” Wagner said. “We’re trying to gauge how many people want it so we can decide what we want to order.”

If there does not appear to be demand for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Wagner said he will not order more of it. National Guard sites in the state are still offering it as well.

Illinois overall has administered 8,942,127 doses of the vaccine and received over 11.1 million doses. A total of 3,835,491 residents have gotten both shots, which means 30.1 percent of Illinois is fully vaccinated.

Monroe County has had a total of 4,362 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, about 38 of which are active. Four residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There have been 16 new cases since April 21.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 2,216 cases (27,291 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,656 cases (11,585 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 168 cases (1,071 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 1.3 percent on April 24. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro east was 2.5 percent on April 23. The region has 36 percent of its ICU staffed beds available.

In St. Clair County, there have been 30,329 total positive tests and 475 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 336,895 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 4,130 confirmed cases, 13 of which are active. Eighty-five people have died from the virus there.

Illinois overall is up to 1,325,726 cases of coronavirus and 21,858 deaths. There are 2,083 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 502 people in ICU beds.

Missouri has recorded 500,071 confirmed cases and 8,732 deaths. That includes 79,643 cases in St. Louis County and 20,755 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 32.1 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 572,237 people have died.

Worldwide, there have been over 147.5 million cases of coronavirus and over 3.1 million COVID-19-related deaths.