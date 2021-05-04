CFD called to ICS

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday to Immaculate Conception Church and School, 409 Palmer Road, for a strong odor of possible gas inside the building.

ICS students and staff were evacuated to the church building as a precaution as firefighters worked to determine the nature of the odor, but the incident was not believed to be anything major.

Ameren was dispatched to the scene. It is believed the odor was coming from HVAC units on the roof of the building. Upon further inspection, the fire department found that one unit was leaking gas and another unit had a malfunctioning motor. Both units were shut off to allow service work.

Students and faculty were advised it was safe to re-enter the building shortly after 1:10 p.m.