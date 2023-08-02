More LPR cameras coming

The Illinois State Police said it is adding another tool in its toolbox to help reduce and solve violent crime in the metro east.

Earlier this year, ISP began coordinating installation of automated license plate readers in the region.

Already, 45 LPRs have been installed and are operational along Interstate 55, Interstate 70, and Interstate 64 in the metro east.

LPRs are specialized cameras that take still photographs of license plates to identify vehicles that may have been used in the commission of a crime. ISP uses images from the LPRs to track the path of a suspect vehicle, which can lead to the apprehension and arrest of suspects.

Existing LPR cameras are also in service locally on high-traffic roadways in Columbia and Waterloo.

ISP said it will continue to work with the Illinois Department of Transportation to install more than 30 additional LPRs along highways throughout the metro east before the end of the year.

“This force-multiplying technology is a game changer in deterring and solving crime,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “We have seen the impact license plate readers have made in Chicago through the reduction of expressway shootings and we anticipate seeing similar crime reduction in the metro east.”

On July 5, the East St. Louis Police Department and ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to reports of a shooting. A male victim struck by gunfire died as a result of his injuries. LPRs were instrumental in identifying the suspect vehicle, which led to the identification of the suspect who has since been charged with murder.

ISP stressed that images captured by LPR cameras are not used for petty offenses such as speeding. The license plate numbers captured in the images are compared against law enforcement databases such as the National Crime Information Center, the Law Enforcement Agency Data System, and Department of Homeland Security.

An LPR “alert” occurs when a license plate number has been positively matched with vehicles listed in those law enforcement databases.