Lawsuit filed over failed Columbia biz

A lawsuit has been filed in Monroe County Circuit Court against Bryan Scott, owner of Doggie Mac’s Food Truck and former operator of The Truck Stop Columbia, and All Soul LLC for allegedly failing to honor a lease purchase agreement with Bault Enterprises LLC.

According to court documents, Scott entered into a lease-purchase agreement with the owner of the property at 613 N. Main Street in Columbia in June 2022.

According to Bault Enterprises, the defendants “failed to pay pursuant to the lease since November 2022, and as a result there is an unpaid balance due and owing to plaintiff in the sum of over $295,000,” the filing states.

The court record states Scott had agreed to pay $1,500 per month in rent in order to eventually purchase the property in question for $295,000.

The plaintiff is also seeking prejudgement interest at 5 percent as well as any applicable legal fees.

The Truck Stop Columbia was a topic of discussion this past February as Scott announced the business was closing just months after it opened.

Scott addressed the Columbia City Council on Feb. 6 about how his business on Main Street was no longer feasible due to plumbing and ADA requirements he learned of after entering the lease agreement.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants have since vacated the property.