Poshard book signing Aug. 8

Glenn Poshard

Glenn Poshard, a former U.S. Representative and 1998 Democratic candidate for Illinois governor, has scheduled an upcoming book signing in Waterloo along with journalist Carl Walworth.

“Son of Southern Illinois: Glenn Poshard’s Life in Politics and Education,” is a new book by Walworth with Poshard that covers the entirety of Poshard’s life.

Published by the SIU Press, the book moves through Poshard’s story beginning in rural poverty up to and including the Poshard Foundation For Abused Children.

The signings are scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 at Morrison-Talbott Library in Waterloo and 1-3 p.m. in the Friends Corner on the first floor of the Lovejoy Library at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

A short reading is part of the agenda at SIUE. Poshard served as system president for Southern Illinois University from 2005-2014.

Copies of the book will be available at the signings. The price of $30 includes tax.

“There is much to learn from Glenn’s life story and the varied ways he served Southern Illinois and beyond,” Walworth said. “The ongoing work Glenn and his wife Jo do for abused children is but one example that underlines their commitment to improve the world around them. Glenn is recognized mosteverywhere in Southern Illinois. I’m confident even readers who know him well will learn something new as well as deepen their understanding of an important leader.”