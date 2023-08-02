E-cigs now banned indoors

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed HB 1540, a bill banning the usage of e-cigarettes in indoor public spaces.

The bill adds electronic smoking devices to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act, which banned smoking in most public spaces in the state. The amended act now bans electronic smoking devices in any place where combustible smoking is already prohibited.

“Illinoisans deserve to enjoy public spaces without being exposed unwillingly to secondhand vapor and other electronic cigarettes byproducts,” Pritzker said. “Now, e-cigarettes and vapes will qualify under existing anti-smoking laws, reducing air pollution and making a more accessible, healthy Illinois.”

Electronic cigarettes, like their combustible counterparts, contain nicotine in addition to flavorants and other aerosolized components that can lead to lung damage over time. Electronic cigarettes are popular among young people, and nicotine use during adolescence can cause long-term issues with addiction and mood.

Secondhand vapor from these products can transmit the same negative side effects to passers-by.

The law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024.



