More honors for van Breusegen

University of Central Missouri Mules baseball standout Brennen van Breusegen of Columbia was voted to the 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II Baseball First Team.

A redshirt sophomore outfielder, van Breusegen carries a grade-point average of 3.81 as a digital media production major.

A consensus DII All-American and the 2022 MIAA Co-Player and D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year, van Breusegen helped lead Central Missouri to a 46-9 overall record and 30-3 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association conference mark as the Mules won their 28th MIAA regular season title and 15th MIAA postseason tournament championship.

He led the team with a .428 batting average, going along with 61 runs scored, 86 hits, 16 doubles, three triples, 15 homers, 68 RBIs, a .761 slugging percentage, 16 walks, a .469 on-base percentage and 18 stolen bases in 47 games played this spring.