Henke impresses at Logan

Aryn Henke

Aryn Henke of Columbia recently completed a successful junior college softball showing at John A. Logan and will continue her playing days at Eastern Illinois University.

Henke, who earned first team all-conference and first team all-region honors, led Logan in hitting this spring at .440 with nine home runs, 45 RBIs, 55 runs and 20 stolen bases.

Logan finished with a season record of 35-22.

Last season, Henke hit .435 with 12 homers and 61 RBIs and played with Logan in the NJCAA National Tournament.

A 2020 graduate of Columbia High School, Henke missed her junior season with the Eagles due to injury and her senior season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Eastern Illinois competes in NCAA Division I athletics.