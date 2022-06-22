Locals compete in state rodeo

Payton Weber

Three local youth participated in the Illinois High School Rodeo State Finals June 9-12 in Monticello.

Payton Weber, a freshman from Waterloo, participated in poles, barrels and goat tying at state.

Annika Olson, a junior from Red Bud, competed in barrels, poles, goat tying and cutting.

Kayleigh Luter, an eighth grader from Waterloo, participated in poles, barrels and goat tying.

While none of them qualified for nationals this year, that goal has been set for 2023.

These young women have been participating in competitions throughout the state this season, including in DuQuoin, Monticello, Sheridan, Morrison, Develan and Kinmundy. The rodeo competition season starts in September and runs through May.

The junior high state finals were held in May in Sheridan.

There, Luter finished in the top five for the weekend in barrels, but the overall average for the season and finals is how contestants for junior nationals are determined.

For the high school state finals, participants must be in the top 15 average over the season; and the top five for each event will qualify for the nationals to be held in Cheyenne, Wy., in July.

Olson has qualified already in barrels and poles.

If anyone would like to watch these youth locally, they will be riding in the Monroe County Fair’s Junior Horse Show on July 24.