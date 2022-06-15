All-state nods for Darin, Voegele

Two local seniors-to-be were honored for their standout baseball seasons this spring by receiving all-state accolades.

The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams for Class 1A and Class 2A last week.

In Class 1A, Gibault’s Daniel Darin was named to the all-state team.

The lefty led the Hawks at the plate with a .452 average and .619 on base percentage to go along with 38 runs, six home runs and 39 RBIs. He was also Gibault’s top pitcher this season, posting a record of 5-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 47 innings.

In Class 2A, Columbia’s Dominic Voegele was named to the all-state team.

The righty led the Eagles at the plate with a .393 average to go along with 29 runs, 14 doubles, five triples, three homers and 33 RBIs. On the mound, Voegele posted a 9-3 record with a 1.72 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 65 innings.

He was the winning pitcher in Columbia’s victory to claim third place in the state at Peoria earlier this month.

Both Darin and Voegele will return next season to lead their respective baseball teams.

The IHSBCA Class 3A and Class 4A all-state teams will be announced soon.