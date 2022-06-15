All-state softball kudos for 5 locals

Maddie Davis

Monroe County was well-represented in the Illinois Coaches Association’s all-state softball teams yet again, with five locals receiving recognition.

In Class 3A, Waterloo’s Maddie Davis and Mia Miller both earned all-state listings. Davis, who graduated last month, was selected to the second team after being third team all-state last year. Miller was named third team all-state.

Davis, who will play for Southwestern Illinois College, led the Bulldogs in hitting this season at .462 with a .533 on base percentage, five home runs, 32 runs, 22 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Miller, a junior-to-be, went 13-7 in the pitching circle for the Bulldogs with a 2.22 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 135 and two-thirds innings. She also hit .383 with 19 RBIs.

In Class 2A, Columbia’s Karsen Jany and Jaylyn Brister both received third team all-state recognition.

Jany, a senior-to-be, hit .460 with five home runs, 29 RBIs, 29 runs and six stolen bases.

Brister, a junior-to-be, hit .430 with four homers, 12 doubles and 23 runs.

In Class 1A, Gibault’s Emma Schmidt was named third team all-state.

Schmidt, a senior-to-be, was second in the entire St. Louis area in hitting at .574. She had a .672 on base percentage and five home runs, 22 RBIs, 26 runs and seven stolen bases to lead the Hawks.