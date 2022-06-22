Touchette shining for Grizzlies

Columbia native Cam Touchette is enjoying baseball success with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League this summer.

In 31 games, the left-handed hitting and throwing outfielder is hitting .262 with a .392 on base percentage for the Grizzlies, who are 15-18 on the season.

He has 18 runs and four stolen bases.

Prior to joining the Grizzlies, Touchette, 24, fared well at NCAA Division I Kent State University and before that at John A. Logan College.

He is a 2016 Columbia High School graduate.

The Grizzlies continue a homestand this week at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

For tickets or more information on the Grizzlies, call 618-337-3000 or visit gatewaygrizzlies.com.

Formed in 1993, the Frontier League is the oldest currently running independent league in the United States.