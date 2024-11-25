Monday rollover crash in Columbia

Republic-Times- November 25, 2024

The Columbia police, fire and EMS departments responded just before 1:45 p.m. Monday for a one-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of North Main Street and Route 3.

A utility pole was downed as a result of the crash, with fire personnel reporting a wire on the vehicle as well as a possible fire underneath the vehicle.

The female driver was able to exit the badly damaged black SUV crossover and was treated by EMS on the scene.

Both lanes of traffic on North Main Street near the intersection were blocked temporarily as crews worked to clear the scene.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

