Emergency personnel responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on the curvy ramp from Route 158 to southbound Route 3 in Columbia.

The female driver was able to exit her vehicle without injury.

Police said a 2020 Honda driven by Terah Lane, 47, of Nashville, Ill., was driving on the Route 158 ramp toward Waterloo when she lost control of vehicle and it rolled onto its roof. She refused medial transport at the scene.