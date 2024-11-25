Sunday night crash on JB Bridge

Republic-Times- November 24, 2024

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 9:15 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash on I-255 westbound at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge near Columbia.

There was no immediate word on the extent of possible injuries, but there was lane blockage that led to the full westbound span being shut down temporarily as a result of the collision.

The interstate was reopened shortly before 10 p.m.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS, Columbia Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

