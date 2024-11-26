Friess calls for action on drugs in prisons

State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) joined fellow representatives Charlie Meier and Bill Hauter at a press conference last week to address the escalating crisis of drug exposure incidents in Illinois correctional facilities – including multiple cases at Menard Correctional Center in Chester.

The representatives called for immediate action to protect correctional officers, staff, and inmates from the growing threat posed by dangerous substances entering facilities through the mail.

“These incidents are not just numbers or headlines, they’re personal,” Friess said. “The men and women working in these facilities are our friends, our neighbors, and our family members. They deserve to go to work knowing they’ll return home safely.”

Friess highlighted ongoing concerns at Menard, where multiple staff members have reported serious symptoms after handling incoming mail, prompting weeks of lockdowns and extensive investigations.

Substances recovered during searches have preliminarily tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids, chemicals found in insecticides, and fentanyl, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced safety measures.

At the press conference, the legislators reiterated their frustration with a lack of response from the House and Senate Public Safety Appropriations Committees, which have yet to address a letter sent weeks ago requesting a hearing on the issue.

Rep. Friess also expressed disappointment in the Illinois Department of Corrections’ acting director for failing to provide clear answers or a comprehensive plan to address these safety concerns.

“We’re calling for temporary measures, like electronic mail scanning, to protect everyone inside these facilities until permanent solutions can be established,” Friess said.

These issues extend beyond Menard, with similar incidents reported at correctional centers across the state.