Pictured is one of the vehicles involved in Monday’s crash.

Emergency personnel responded about 7:45 a.m. Monday to a two-car crash on Route 3 at North Moore Street in Waterloo.

The initial report is that one person was injured in the crash, which resulted in one vehicle coming to rest in a field off the roadway.

Both vehicles involved were white sedans.

Responding agencies were the Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS.