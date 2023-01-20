Friday crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 11:10 a.m. Friday for a vehicle crash at the intersection of Rueck Road and North Metter Avenue in Columbia.

A vehicle, a black 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by 26-year-old Hailey Pretto, crashed into an HTC telecommunications box, resulting in exposed wires. A stop sign was also damaged in the incident, which occurred as the car was turning south from Rueck onto Metter.

Columbia EMS was requested to the scene for a possible injury. The driver refused medical transport.

Other responding agencies were the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department.