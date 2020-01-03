Meth trafficker going to prison

Pictured courtesy of the Waterloo Police Department are the drugs seized during a March 2017 traffic stop.

A Missouri man arrested with three others during a 2017 traffic stop in Waterloo was sentenced Thursday in Monroe County Circuit Court to prison for methamphetamine trafficking.

Seandel L. Daniels, 43, of Festus, Mo., was sentenced to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a chance for it to be reduced by 50 percent per state statutes on good conduct credit. He was also given credit for 138 days already served in jail.

On March 27, 2017, Waterloo police stopped a 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera with Missouri plates in the 1400 block of Route 3. Court information states that more than 600 grams of meth were concealed in the engine compartment of the car, which was traveling from Delaware.

Other drugs were seized by police during the stop, including heroin.

Daniels entered a negotiated guilty plea in November to the Class X felony charge.

Another occupant in the vehicle, Leroy Hawkins, 67, of Los Angeles, was sentenced in November to two years of probation, ordered to serve 207 days in county jail with credit for time served and fined $2,037 for possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Other charges and matters dealing with this case are still being worked on by the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office in cooperation with multiple law enforcement agencies.