Basement fire in Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday to a fire inside a home at 422 W. Legion Avenue in Columbia.

Upon firefighter arrival, there was heavy smoke inside the residence and an active fire in the basement.

The fire was knocked down within a few minutes.

Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jim Broshears said a female occupant of the home called in the fire and safely exited. He said the cause of the fire was a gas dryer that was in use in the basement. Damage was contained to the dryer, he said.

Columbia firefighter Ryan Murray lives at the residence, but was not home at the time.