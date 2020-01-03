Woman charged with burglary, possession of stolen vehicle

Lindsey Ehrmann

Cooperation between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Police Department and Metro-East Auto Theft Task Force resulted in charges filed against a St. Louis woman for possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said that shortly after 8 p.m. Jan. 1, deputies responded along with the Waterloo Police Department to an address in rural Waterloo for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

“The caller arrived home to find a vehicle in their driveway which did not belong to them,” Rohlfing said.

A check of the vehicle uncovered that it had just been reported stolen from St. Louis County.

“With permission from the homeowner, a search of the residence was conducted after an open door was located,” Rohlfing said. “A female suspect was located inside the residence. Also located in the residence was evidence that linked the suspect to the stolen vehicle.”

Lindsey A. Ehrmann, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested at that time and transported to the Monroe County Jail. She was officially charged on Friday, with bond set at $10,000.

She remains in jail at this time.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assigned a deputy to the Metro-East Auto Theft Task Force, which just started operation on Dec. 2 and has already been showing an impact within Monroe County,” Rohlfing said.