Head-on crash south of Hecker

Emergency personnel responded about 10:45 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 159 just north of LL Road south of Hecker with injuries and road blockage.

Survival Flight medical helicopter was requested to airlift one patient from the scene. Another helicopter was requested to transport a patient from Red Bud Regional Hospital.

The Red Bud Fire Department assisted Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department with the crash.

Check back for more details on the crash as they become available.