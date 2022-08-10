MCEC suit moves to Monroe County

Pictured at the intersection of South Library Street and Route 3 in Waterloo is a downed static line which became entangled in the front tow hook of a truck the evening of Oct. 2, 2019. A lawsuit in the matter recently changed venue from St. Clair County to Monroe County.

A civil suit filed in St. Clair County Circuit Court against Monroe County Electric Cooperative, Inc., has been transferred to Monroe County.

The original complaint against MCEC was filed in August 2021 by Derek Bowles and Katie Hunt.

Court documents state the plaintiffs are seeking damages in excess of $50,000 for damages allegedly sustained during an October 2019 incident in which a truck driven by Bowles struck a downed power line on Route 3 and South Market Street in Waterloo.

The legal complaint alleges both occupants sustained injuries to their neck and back, were subject to “electric shock” at the time of the incident, and both were required to miss time off work.

MCEC requested a change of venue for this case in June. The matter was officially entered as a Monroe County case on July 27.

No dates have been entered for further action in the matter.

MCEC President/CEO Alan Wattles confirmed the case is still ongoing and is being handled through the insurance agency representing MCEC.