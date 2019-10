Truck strikes power lines in Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Route 3 at Vandebrook Drive in Waterloo after a truck struck power lines.

A power outage resulted for many customers of Monroe County Electric Cooperative.

Police said a truck caught the power line in its rear wheel hub. The power line wrapped around the truck’s axle and snapped.

Traffic was shut down in the area of the incident while crews handled the situation.

Route 3 from South Market Street to Old Red Bud Road in Waterloo is closed at this time.

“Unfortunately, with the location, darkness and the amount of damage to the lines, it will take until the early morning to get power restored,” Monroe County Electric Cooperative posted on Facebook. “Rest assured that our crews are working hard to get power restored as quickly as possible. We ask that you stay clear of the area but if you have to drive through to please slow down and be mindful of the crews working.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department urged motorists to use caution in the area of the incident.

“Route 3 is closed at South Market Street/Vanderbrook Drive and will remain closed temporarily due to power lines over the roadway,” the MCSD posted on Facebook. “Vanderbrook Drive is open to residents but Route 3 in closed between Vanderbrook Drive and Old State Route 3 (near Nobbe John Deere). Please use caution if you have to drive in this area due to the stop lights not functioning.”