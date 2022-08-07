Fatal house fire in Waterloo

One person died in an early Sunday afternoon house fire in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 1 p.m. for a report of a structure fire with visible flames in the 100 block of Quail Run at the corner of North Moore Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed. Fire personnel worked to extinguish the blaze, which was under control by about 1:20 p.m. and resulted in extensive damage to the main floor inside and the rear exterior of the two-story structure.

An adult victim was found deceased inside the home.

Assisting agencies in the incident included the Columbia Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Police Department. An official from the Illinois state fire marshal’s office was requested to the scene, as was an official from the Monroe County coroner’s office.

“During fire suppression, firemen observed a body in the living room of the residence,” Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said Sunday evening. “An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause and manner and positive identification will be made using dental records.”