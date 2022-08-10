Creekside Estates concerns expressed

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith presented a commendation to Jeff and Denise Vogt, owners of JV’s Downtown Bar & Grill, in recognition of 37 years of business. JV’s recently sold to new ownership. “Downtown has changed. There’s a certain group in town that takes credit for the renovation. I want to tell you, it’s when the craft breweries came to town that downtown changed. Those people came back over and over again and explored what else was here. We need to try to keep that up a little bit and not let certain groups screw things up. You guys have done a pretty good job of doing that here recently. I don’t have a dog in the fight anymore, but I will if I have to,” Vogt said.

Residents of the Creekside Estates subdivision approached the Waterloo City Council on Aug. 1 about concerns with two detention basins near their properties.

Scott Gross, a resident of Creekside Drive, shared photos of the two detention basins, one with trees and brush overgrowth of up to 12-14 feet high and another filled with concrete and construction debris.

“I think you guys can clearly see that there’s some issues regarding the enforcement of the property maintenance in those areas,” Gross said.

Gross was asking if the city could enforce that these basins be maintained, adding that the conditions they are currently in affect nearby landowners.

Waterloo Zoning Administrator Nathan Krebel said he was aware of the situation, which he labeled a “work in progress.”

Krebel said subdivision owner Golden Management LLC owns these two parcels in question and years ago, the city apparently allowed these detention basins to go in without proper easement access.

Krebel said one of the basins works properly but needs to be properly maintained. The other basin is unusual in its setup.

“It’s detaining other people’s water,” he said. “So basically, it’s an overflow for the creek.”

Another subdivision, Don Carrington of Oak Creek Lane, addressed fear that Golden Management is “rushing” the formation of a homeowners association with the potential of passing on fees to repair the situation to existing landowners.

“We do feel railroaded a bit,” Carrington said.

Yet another member of the subdivision brought up matters of ingress and egress regarding the basins.

Krebel said he will continue to work on the matter, and the city attorney will also look into the situation.

Also at the Aug. 1 meeting, the city council approved phase II improvement plans and the signing of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency permits for the Silvercreek Crossing first addition.

Aldermen also approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F450 from Morrow Brothers Ford in the amount of $87,991 after trade-in. This new vehicle for use at the sewer plant.

The next meeting of the Waterloo City Council takes place 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at City Hall.